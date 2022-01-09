Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,069,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.75.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

