Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $279.17 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.67 and a 200 day moving average of $263.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

