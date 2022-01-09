Megacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $184,254.17 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00311644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,810,316 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.