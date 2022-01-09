Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 180,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ MCMJ remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. 323,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,365. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.
About Merida Merger Corp. I
Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
