Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 180,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MCMJ remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. 323,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,365. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

