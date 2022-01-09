Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

