Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Merus worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 40.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 216.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 131.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Merus stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

