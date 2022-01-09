Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$55.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.72%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

