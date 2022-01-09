M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 208,998 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,998 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Mirova raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 378,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

