M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $28,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

