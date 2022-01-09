M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,243 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.9% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.59 and a 200 day moving average of $317.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

