M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

GILD stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.