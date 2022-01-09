M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.44 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,266 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Hasbro worth $21,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $102.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 83.44%.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

