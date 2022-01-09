M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

PLD stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $169.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

