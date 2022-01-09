MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 85.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $756.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00116099 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 441,590,866 coins and its circulating supply is 164,288,938 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

