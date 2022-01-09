Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) PT Raised to $115.00

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MICR stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Micron Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.