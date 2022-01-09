Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,224 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 18.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $370,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.11 and a 200-day moving average of $306.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

