Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get Microvast alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MVST stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19. Microvast has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Microvast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $26,434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $15,679,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $12,330,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $12,330,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $11,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvast (MVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.