Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $13,865.68 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $13,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

