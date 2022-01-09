Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:MTX opened at $73.97 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.