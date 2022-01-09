Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of MTX opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $238,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

