MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $206.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,497.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.46 or 0.07528566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00311362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.00895370 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00070838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.71 or 0.00453467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00260327 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

