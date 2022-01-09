Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Shares of MRVGF remained flat at $$2.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

