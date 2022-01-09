Mizuho Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $302.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.74.

LLY stock opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $164.64 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.15 and a 200-day moving average of $249.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

