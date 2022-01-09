Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,010.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $922,368.79 and $2,010.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00034025 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 12,426,393 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

