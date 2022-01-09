Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $350.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target lowered by Argus from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.81.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $213.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna has a one year low of $111.49 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

