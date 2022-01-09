ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 136.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MODV traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.77.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

