Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

TAP stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

