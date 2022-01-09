Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

