Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,334 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

