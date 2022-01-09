Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $17.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

