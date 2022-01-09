Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,838 First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $851,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

IFV opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.