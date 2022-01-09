Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 665.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,407 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

UBER stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

