Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

