Morgan Stanley Boosts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $32.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE AES opened at $23.10 on Thursday. AES has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of AES by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 107,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 285,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,298,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

