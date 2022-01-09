Morgan Stanley Downgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Equal Weight

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $305.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $263.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

