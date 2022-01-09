Morgan Stanley Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $38.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

AEL opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $41.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

