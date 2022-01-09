Morgan Stanley Increases Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

NVST has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Envista stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Envista by 966.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Envista by 499.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $95,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

