Morgan Stanley Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $375.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.00.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $324.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.85. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

