MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

NYSE MSM opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

