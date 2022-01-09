Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

MYOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $164,733. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 64,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 608,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

