Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.
MYOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $164,733. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 608,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.75.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.