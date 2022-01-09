Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 183,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. Naspers has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPSNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

