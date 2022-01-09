Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 183,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. Naspers has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPSNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

