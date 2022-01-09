National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.22

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $10.55. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 93,765 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4728 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.