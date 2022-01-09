National Bank Financial Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.83.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$24.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.49 and a 52-week high of C$25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.58.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total transaction of C$194,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Insiders sold a total of 93,268 shares of company stock worth $2,215,829 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

