National Bank Financial Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$30.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised Vermilion Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an underpeform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

