National Bankshares Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$70.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.08.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$55.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million. Research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

