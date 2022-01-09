National Bankshares Boosts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$7.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

