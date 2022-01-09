National Bankshares Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$55.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STLC. Cormark lifted their price target on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stelco from an overweight rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.06.

STLC stock opened at C$36.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.96. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$19.67 and a twelve month high of C$51.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

