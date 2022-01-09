National Bankshares Increases IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.61.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 505.71. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$4.62.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

