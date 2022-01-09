National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.58) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.72) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 340 ($4.58).

LON:NEX opened at GBX 253.80 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.73. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.57).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

