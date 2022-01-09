Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.36% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NGS stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

